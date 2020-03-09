Holi Special trains! Indian Railways to run 402 special trains in March; takes steps to ensure smooth travel

The 402 special train services are being operated across the country and will cater to lakhs of railway passengers during Holi.

Holi Special trains by Indian Railways! For all those who are travelling to their native places during this festive season, here is some good news! In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers and for the convenience of travellers, Indian Railways will be running as many as 402 special train services in the month of March 2020. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, to ensure that more seats and berths are available during this festive rush, augmentation of coaches in regular trains is also being done. The 402 special train services are being operated across the country and will cater to lakhs of railway passengers during Holi.

According to the ministry, the special train services will connect major destinations across India like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Chappra, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Patna, Mumbai-Barauni, Mumbai-Udupi, Mumbai-Varanasi, Mumbai-Gaya, Ahmedabad-Patna, Howrah-Gorakhpur, Gandhidham-Bhagalpur, Ranchi-Patna, Secundrabad-Patna, Lucknow-Kolkata, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi-Nagaldam-Lucknow, and others.

Besides special train services, several other measures are being taken by the national transporter. Crowd controlling is being ensured by forming queue at the terminus railway stations with RPF supervision for orderly passenger entry in unreserved coaches. Also, to ensure the security of passengers, additional RPF staff have been deployed as well. For the convenience of passengers, adequate lighting arrangements have been made at railway stations. Indian Railways have also deployed senior officers on emergency duty at major railway stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff have also been deployed to attend any disruption of train service in various sections on priority.

Besides, steps have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival and departure of trains along with platform numbers. At major railway stations, “May I Help You” booths are kept operational where TTEs, as well as RPF personnel, are deputed for proper passenger assistance and guidance. Also, medical teams are available on call at major stations as well as an ambulance with the paramedical team will be made available. Efforts are being made so that there is no change of platform at the last moment. The Security and Vigilance Department staff is keeping an eye over any malpractices such as overcharging, cornering of seats, touting activity, etc. Also, instructions have been given by Zonal Headquarters for maintaining cleanliness at retiring rooms, waiting halls, passenger amenity area, and at railway stations in general.