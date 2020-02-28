Holi special trains: Indian Railways to clear extra rush of passengers this festive season; see full list here

Indian Railways to run holi special trains 2020 next month

Holi special trains 2020: Want to visit your friends and family this Holi festival? If yes, Indian Railways offers good news as it will operate Holi special trains 2020 in the next month! The Northern Railways (NR) zone of the Railway Ministry is looking to clear the extra rush during the festive season. The Holi special trains will also include weekly and bi-weekly special trains which will operate from the stations of the NR zone and go towards destinations such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Ambala and Vaishno Devi. A Northern Railways official told Financial Express Online that a total of eight pairs of Holi special trains will be operated for clearing the extra rush of passengers.

Holi special trains 2020: Details of train numbers, routes, schedule