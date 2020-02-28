Holi special trains: Indian Railways to clear extra rush of passengers this festive season; see full list here

The holi special trains will also include weekly and bi-weekly special trains which will operate from the stations of the NR zone and go towards destinations such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Ambala and Vaishno Devi
Holi special trains 2020: Want to visit your friends and family this Holi festival? If yes, Indian Railways offers good news as it will operate Holi special trains 2020 in the next month! The Northern Railways (NR) zone of the Railway Ministry is looking to clear the extra rush during the festive season. The Holi special trains will also include weekly and bi-weekly special trains which will operate from the stations of the NR zone and go towards destinations such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Ambala and Vaishno Devi. A Northern Railways official told Financial Express Online that a total of eight pairs of Holi special trains will be operated for clearing the extra rush of passengers.
Holi special trains 2020: Details of train numbers, routes, schedule
- Train number 04401 Anand Vihar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra bi-weekly express will operate from Anand Vihar station from March 2, 2020 till March 12, 2020 on Mondays and Thursdays. On the return journey, train number 04402 will leave from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station from March 3, 2020 till March 13, 2020 on Tuesdays and Fridays. The train will halt at Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarpur, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar, Jagadhri, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations.
- Train number 04998 Bathinda-Varanasi weekly express special will operate from Bathinda station from March 1, 2020 till March 8, 2020 on Sundays. On the return journey, train number 04997 will operate from Varanasi station from March 2, 2020 till March 9, 2020 on Mondays. The train will halt at Rampura Phul, Barnala, Dhuri, Nabha, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Laksar, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow and Sultanpur.
- Train number 04502 Nangal Dam-Lucknow weekly special express will operate from Nangal dam station from March 2, 2020 till March 9, 2020 on Mondays. On the return journey, train number 04501 will operate from Lucknow station from March 3, 2020 till March 10, 2020 on Tuesdays. The train will halt at Roop Nagar, Chandigarh, Ambala cantt, Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and Bareilly.
- Train number 04612 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi express special will operate from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station from March 1, 2020 till March 8, 2020 on Sundays. On the return journey, train number 04611 will operate from Varanasi station from March 3, 2020 till March 10, 2020 on Tuesdays. The train will halt at Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow and Sultanpur.
- Train number 04420 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Lucknow express special train will operate from Hazrat Nizamuddin from March 2, 2020 till March 9, 2020 on Mondays. On the return journey, train number 04419 will operate from Lucknow from March 5, 2020 till March 12, 2020 on Thursdays. The train will halt at Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar, Moradabad and Bareilly.
- Train number 04422 Anand Vihar-Lucknow express special train will operate from Anand Vihar station from March 4, 2020 till March 11, 2020 on Wednesdays. On the return journeys, train number 04421 will operate from Lucknow from March 3, 2020 till March 10, 2020 on Tuesdays. The train will halt at Ghaziabad, Moradabad and Bareilly.
- Train number 04074 New Delhi-Varanasi tri-weekly special train will operate from New Delhi station from March 3, 2020 till March 10, 2020 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On the return journey, train number 04073 will operate Varanasi station from March 4, 2020 till March 11, 2020 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The train will halt at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow and Sultanpur.
- Train number 04921 Saharanpur-Ambala Cantt MEMU special train will operate from Saharanpur from March 1, 2020 till March 31, 2020 everyday. On the return journey, train number 04922 will operate from Ambala Cantt from March 1, 2020 till March 31, 2020 everyday. The MEMU train will stop at Dekhri, Darazpur, Pikhani, Jagadhri, Mustafabad, Tandwal, Barara, Kesri, Jagadhri workshop and Saraswa.
