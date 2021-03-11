Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India bags order worth Rs 160 crore to supply transformers to Indian Railways

The order has been won by Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India from CLW and CORE, to power electric freight locos for the national transporter.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways to use transformers by Hitachi ABB Power Grids! An order worth Rs 160 crore has been bagged by technology major Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India to supply transformers to Indian Railways. The order has been won by Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, which is listed on the stock exchanges as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited company, from the Government of India’s Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and the Central Organization for Rail Electrification (CORE), to power electric freight locos for the national transporter, according to a PTI report. Indian Railways’ CLW is an electric locomotive manufacturer.

For the electric locomotive manufacturer, the company will deliver traction transformers for one of the most successful class of locos of Indian Railways- WAG 9. CLW developed his locomotive in response to strong growth in the Indian Railways freight transportation sector. While for CORE, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will supply trackside transformers. Indian Railways manages the world’s fourth-largest rail network by size. The national transporter is aiming to create a future-ready rail system, bringing down logistics costs for the industry as well as supporting the Modi government’s Make in India’ initiative. This plan aligns with the Railway Ministry’s goal of achieving 100% electrification of Indian Railways by December 2023 and making the rail network a net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030.

According to N Venu, CEO and Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, such partnerships will help minimize their dependence on imported fossil fuel as well as reduce both carbon emissions and fuel costs for the Indian Railways. The report said Hitachi ABB Power Grids will deliver traction transformers rated 25 kV to CLW and trackside transformers rated 132 kV to CORE. A global technology leader, Hitachi ABB Power Grids company has a combined heritage of around 250 years, employing approximately 36,000 people across 90 countries, it added.