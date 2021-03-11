  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India bags order worth Rs 160 crore to supply transformers to Indian Railways

By: |
March 11, 2021 12:53 PM

The national transporter is aiming to create a future-ready rail system, bringing down logistics costs for the industry as well as supporting the Modi government's Make in India' initiative.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, railwaysThe order has been won by Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India from CLW and CORE, to power electric freight locos for the national transporter.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways to use transformers by Hitachi ABB Power Grids! An order worth Rs 160 crore has been bagged by technology major Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India to supply transformers to Indian Railways. The order has been won by Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, which is listed on the stock exchanges as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited company, from the Government of India’s Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and the Central Organization for Rail Electrification (CORE), to power electric freight locos for the national transporter, according to a PTI report. Indian Railways’ CLW is an electric locomotive manufacturer.

For the electric locomotive manufacturer, the company will deliver traction transformers for one of the most successful class of locos of Indian Railways- WAG 9. CLW developed his locomotive in response to strong growth in the Indian Railways freight transportation sector. While for CORE, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will supply trackside transformers. Indian Railways manages the world’s fourth-largest rail network by size. The national transporter is aiming to create a future-ready rail system, bringing down logistics costs for the industry as well as supporting the Modi government’s Make in India’ initiative. This plan aligns with the Railway Ministry’s goal of achieving 100% electrification of Indian Railways by December 2023 and making the rail network a net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030.

Related News

According to N Venu, CEO and Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, such partnerships will help minimize their dependence on imported fossil fuel as well as reduce both carbon emissions and fuel costs for the Indian Railways. The report said Hitachi ABB Power Grids will deliver traction transformers rated 25 kV to CLW and trackside transformers rated 132 kV to CORE. A global technology leader, Hitachi ABB Power Grids company has a combined heritage of around 250 years, employing approximately 36,000 people across 90 countries, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India bags order worth Rs 160 crore to supply transformers to Indian Railways
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Boost to ‘Make in India’! Indian Railways 3000 HP cape gauge locomotive to flag off for export to Mozambique
2Know about Indian Railways integrated Rail Madad Helpline 139 for grievance redressal & enquiry during travel
3Jabalpur-Chandafort Superfast train flagged off & many Indian Railways projects inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh