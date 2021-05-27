History to remember Indian Railways for immense contribution in fight against COVID-19, says Piyush Goyal

Officials have been directed by the Railway Minister to go aggressively for full utilization of record Capex allocation.

Reviewing the operational performance of Indian Railways’ Zones and Divisions, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said history will remember the national transporter for its immense contribution in the nation’s fight against COVID-19. While maintaining national supply chains, Indian Railways has made sure that wheels of progress keep moving at a fast pace, Goyal recently said. During the last 14 months, high moral strength and ability to rise have been demonstrated by Indian Railways. Officials have been directed by the Railway Minister to go aggressively for full utilization of record Capex allocation. Completion of railway infra works would create job opportunities, especially in challenging Covid times, he said.

According to the minister, Oxygen Express trains have served the nation in an extraordinary manner and these trains were the game-changer in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Goyal said the speed of response, as well as quality of service, has been appreciated by all. He further said that manpower efficiency needs to further enhance in operations. Also, there was a lot of scope of improvement in workshops, he continued. The COVID-19 pandemic challenges have demonstrated the resolve of the national transporter to fight back and emerge stronger. Indian Railways’ mindset has transformed, Goyal said.

The Railway Minister also complimented the officials for showing an extraordinary resilience as well as ensuring that Indian Railways’ freight traffic achieved a double digit growth. As compared to the normal year of 2019-20, Indian Railways has recorded more than 10 per cent increase in freight loading. Indian Railways total loading in the financial year 2021-22 is 203.88 Million Tonnes which is 10 per cent more than the loading figures of the fiscal 2019-20 (184.88 MT) for the same period. Besides Goyal also complimented the railway officials of the BDUs for working on mission mode to boost Indian Railways’ freight traffic.