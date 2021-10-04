Heritage Line between Mathura-Vrindavan! More Indian Railways connectivity projects coming soon

The Indian Railways' meter gauge line connecting Mathura and Vrindavan in the state of Uttar Pradesh will be transformed into a heritage line.

More Rail Line Projects to be ready soon! In the coming days, the Indian Railways’ meter gauge line connecting Mathura and Vrindavan in the state of Uttar Pradesh will be transformed into a “heritage line”. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, the rail line gauge conversion project on the Mathura – Vrindavan rail section has been freezed. Now, this railway line will be developed as a heritage line, they said. The officials further said the work on the fourth rail line between Palwal and Mathura will be completed this year. Once the work is completed, the congestion on the route to the national capital will reduce, they stated.

Recently, Pramod Kumar, General Manager of the North Central Railway zone, was quoted in the report saying the development work on the rail line between Mathura and Keetham will also be over by next year. While the development work on the fourth line between Palwal and Mathura will be completed this year, the development work on the third line between Mathura and Keetham will be completed by next year, the GM of North Central Railways added.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted extensive inspection of rail tracks and ongoing works of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) as well as other railway projects in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. According to a statement issued by Western Railways, Vaishnaw travelled from Falna to Vapi on 3 October 2021. En route, the Railway Minister inspected the ongoing works of Dedicated Freight Corridor as well as railway works or projects in Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai Central Divisions. Besides, he also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra and held discussions with various senior officials of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), the company which is executing the DFC project.