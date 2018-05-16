Heart-touching! How an autorickshaw woman driver is using Indian Railways free WiFi to educate her son

As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative, the wifi service was launched, which offers free internet service to railway passengers.

Indian Railways big move to provide WiFi service across railway stations in the country is proving to be a big boon for people. RailTel, an Indian Railways company, along with technology giant Google is providing free high-speed WiFi on 400 railway stations across the country. Recently, the news of a railway coolie in Kerala clearing civil services by using RailWire for studying brought to light the important role that the initiative is playing in the lives of people. Not only that, to mark Mother’s day, Google India on its Twitter handle shared an inspiring story of an Indian mother is using free Railway WiFi to help her son in studies.

The story that Google shared with the hashtag #StoriesFromIndia, is about a mother, Helen Jose, who works as an autorickshaw driver near Kollam railway station. In the video is seen talking about how from morning to midnight, the railway station is always crowded. As the trains are always filled with people, she is bound to work for long hours. With the WiFi facility at the railway station, she downloads study materials including notes, stories and even things for class projects for her son who is in the 8th standard. She concludes her story by saying that while downloading study materials for her son, she also learned a lot of things, which she did not know before.

As mentioned above recently, Sreenath K, a coolie at Ernakulam Junction in Kerala cleared the written test of the Kerala Public Service Commission with the help of wifi facility at the railway station. Sreenath who is a high school pass out used to take full advantage of the wifi facility available at the railway station to learn and prepare for exams. According to Sreenath, even though he appeared three times for the exam, this was for the first time he used the wifi facility at the railway station. He used to put his earphones and listen to the study material or solve questionnaires in his mind while carrying luggage, Sreenath said. Later at night, in his free time he used to revise all his work, he added.

As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative, the wifi service was launched, which offers free internet service to railway passengers. The internet service is provided by Railwire, which is the retail broadband distribution model of RailTel Corporation of India Limited. So far, the wifi facility has been provided at at least 685 railway stations across the nation. Interestingly, the national transporter aims to provide the wifi facility at all 8,500 railway stations by March 2019.