Healthy & hygienic food by Indian Railways! FSSAI awards Chandigarh station with Eat Right Station certificate

In India, Chandigarh railway station has become the fifth Indian Railways' station to get this recognition by FSSAI. (representational image)

Indian Railways’ Chandigarh station is now certified for ensuring safe and hygienic food to passengers! The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has awarded Chandigarh railway station with a 5-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers. The achievement is a testimony to the railway station’s robust Facility Management being undertaken by IRSDC. The FSSAI grants ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate to stations that set benchmarks in providing hygienic and wholesome food to passengers. Upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled 3rd party audit agency with 1 to 5 ratings, the railway station is awarded a certificate.

The railway station certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- an effort by FSSAI to transform India’s food system to ensure healthy, safe and sustainable food for all. In India, Chandigarh railway station has become the fifth Indian Railways’ station to get this recognition by FSSAI. The other Indian railway stations with this certification include Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Mumbai Central railway stations in Mumbai, Anand Vihar Terminal railway station in Delhi and Vadodara railway station in Vadodara.

In a bid to enhance customer experience as well as make travel a safe and hassle-free experience, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake Facility Management at five railway stations across the country, namely, Pune, Chandigarh, Anand Vihar, KSR Bengaluru and Secunderabad stations. The corporation aims to redefine experience of railway passengers as well as set a benchmark in the redevelopment, development, operation and maintenance of railway stations in the country.

In facility management, IRSDC has many firsts to its credit including ‘Water from Air’ Water Vending Machine, Eat Right Station with the highest rating, Fit India Squat kiosk, mobile charging kiosk, generic medicine shop, digital locker, a retail store by a start-up as well as a food truck. Soon, IRSDC is said to be undertaking Facility Management of 90 more railway stations across the country in a phased manner.