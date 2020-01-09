Hassle-free train travel! Easily get information on vacant berths after chart preparation on IRCTC website

Passengers can access the information on the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or through the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Indian Railways passengers, you can experience smooth and hassle-free train travel just by pressing a button! For those who are not aware, you can get information on vacant, booked and partially booked train berths at just the click of a button. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, railway passengers can access information on vacant, booked and partially booked train berths after the preparation of the reservation chart, at the click of a button. Passengers can access the information on the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or through the IRCTC Rail Connect app. If you want to see the status of a reservation chart, follow the steps below:

First, visit the official website of IRCTC

Now, click on “Charts/Vacancy” option, mentioned under “Book Your Ticket”

Enter journey details, including Train Name or Train Number, date of journey

Select the Boarding Station from the scroll down menu

Now, click on “Get Train Chart” option

The screen will display the status of the reservation chart, including Train Number, Date of Journey, Boarding Station, Charting Station as well as First Chart Creation details. It will also show the number of vacant berths for each class of the train.

Last year, it was announced by the Railway Minister that the move will facilitate prospective travellers in getting the information of vacant berths available after the preparation of the train chart. Thus, prospective passengers or users can use the information for online ticket booking of vacant berths or through TTE as per business rules. Piyush Goyal also said that this is another step by Indian Railways to introduce transparency in the system as well as to add comfort to the travel experience of passengers.

Moreover, it was said that the online platform for public viewing of reservation charts will put the practice of searching a TTE in the moving train to an end. Interestingly, the feature keeps upgrading itself as the train proceeds for the destination station and make it more transparent as the real-time availability of berths can be seen.