Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to connect Palwal to Sonipat, run along Western Peripheral Expressway; details

Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to ease roads around Delhi and surrounding areas

Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor: Big news for Indian Railways passengers! An all-new railway line is soon going to be constructed which will connect the far-flung areas of the national capital region (NCR) like Sonipat and Palwal! The new Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project is a double railway line which will connect Sonipat to Palwal and once operational, will run along the Western Peripheral Expressway or the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The detailed project report (DPR) of the same was recently approved by the board of directors of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), which is a joint venture between the Railway Ministry and the Government of Haryana.

According to an HRIDC official who spoke to Financial Express Online, the new rail corridor will put the unserved areas of Haryana on the Indian Railways network and will help in easing congestion in the national capital. The HRIDC plays an anchor role to the Haryana Government in the planning and implementation of rail infrastructure and also works to speed up the development of railway projects on the state’s priority.

Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor routes, stations and other details:

The 130-km-long corridor will pass through areas like Badli, Manesar and Sohna and will run along the 6-lane KMP expressway, which spans across major cities like Sonipat, Sohna, Manesar, Badli, Bahadurgarh and others.

The Haryana Orbital rail corridor will pass through as many as 17 stations connecting Harsana Kalan in Sonipat and Palwal. The average inter-station distance will be 11.70 kilometres. The station locations have been identified with prime importance of village proximity.

The project is likely to be completed by the year 2023-2024.

The railway line will provide direct connectivity for Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Manesar, Farukhnagar with all the districts of Haryana and will help in boosting the industrial growth of cities around Delhi such as Sohna, Manesar, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Rohtak.

The overall capital cost for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor including the land cost is expected to be around Rs 4086.08 crore, according to HRIDC’s feasibility report of the project.

The setting up of this rail corridor will trigger a modal shift in the transportation of goods from road to rail. This would reduce the number of trucks plying on the road, which will subsequently reduce pollution, in the form of vehicular emission.

The project’s DPR has now been sent to Northern Railways, Haryana Government and other stakeholders of the project for their approval. Once the stakeholders give the final approval, it will be sent to the Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry for the final approval.