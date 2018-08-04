Hand over Patna Ghat-Patna Saheb rail line land to the state: Sushil Modi requests Railway minister Piyush Goyal

Modi thanked Goyal after meeting him at Delhi for handing over the 71.25 acres of land of R-Block Digha rail line to the state govenrment and requested the minister to similarly give 11.95 acres of land of Patna Ghat-Patna Saheb rail line. (IE)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today urged Railway minister Piyush Goyal to hand over the 11.95 acres of land of Patna Ghat-Patna Saheb rail line to the state government for better connectivity to Patna city through construction of elevated four lane Ganga path.

The state government would construct four lane road on 71.25 acres of land of R-Block Digha rail line. The stretch would bring connectivity between Digha, the city’s north

western side, and “R-Block” which is a stone’s throw from a number of important buildings including the state assembly in Patna.

Modi said that similarly handing over 11.95 acres of land of Patna Ghat-Patna Saheb rail line would help the state government in facilitating connectivity to the people of Patna city with elevated four lane Ganga path, a 20.5 km driveway along the Ganga in Patna from Digha to Didarganj here.

The length of rail track between Patna Ghat to Patna Saheb is 1250 meters with its width being seven to 60 meters, the Dy CM said adding that the total area comes to around 11.95 acres. Now the track is of no use for railway, he added.

On Modi’s request, railway minister assured him that he would sympathetically take a decision on the matter after consulting with the railway officials in this regard, a statement issued by Modi said.

It may be noted that Railway minister is expected to arrive on a day-long Bihar visit on August 12 during which he would lay foundation stones and dedicate various projects of railways to the people of the state.