Haldiram’s branded locomotives! Indian Railways comes up with innovative revenue stream; details here

Haldiram’s branded Indian Railways locomotives! In a big feat for the national transporter, the Nagpur division of the Central Railways (CR) zone has completed the physical branding of five of its locomotives in a record time of 33 days. The branding of locomotives is a part of the non-fare revenue scheme formulated by the Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry. A Central Railway spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the Nagpur division had allocated the branding of five locomotives through an open tender to M/S Haldiram’s, which is an Indian sweets and snacks manufacturer. The contract for the branding has been done at cost of Rs 52 lakh.

Haldiram’s, the food manufacturing brand, has themed the locomotives displaying the bright illustrations of their popular Indian snacks and sweets such as Rasgulla, bhujia, gulab jamun. The design of the physical branding of locomotives was approved by the Central Railways headquarters. According to the Central Railways zone, the operating routes of the branded locomotives has not been decided yet.

The branding project for all five locomotives was completed in a record time of 33 days. The completion of the branding of locomotives in a time-bound manner has led to a non-fare revenue milestone for the Railway Ministry. The Railway Board had initiated the New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) to promote new ideas and concepts related to passengers’ convenience and enhancing non-fare revenue policy of the network.

Meanwhile, various other projects under the non-fare revenue scheme have been undertaken by Indian Railways zones. At the Visakhapatnam station, which comes under the East Coast railway (ECoR) zone, an innovative digital kiosk and digital billboard involving human interaction interface system was recently opened. The digital kiosk is a boon for passengers as it enables several facilities such free mobile and video calling, laptop charging points, interactive google maps etc. Additionally, a gaming zone including virtual-real games such as Air Hockey, Hit Mouse etc had also been opened at the station for the entertainment of passengers. Both these facilities are the first-of-its kind initiative by the Railway Ministry and are a part of the non fare revenue scheme.