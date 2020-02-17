Habibganj station, Indian Railways 1st airport-style hub, to have pod hotel? Details here

The Habibganj station will be the first in India to be developed on the lines of the Heidelberg railway station of Germany.

Indian Railways Habibganj station which will be redeveloped with airport-like world-class facilities will also have budget hotels! The Habibganj station in the state of Madhya Pradesh is slated to be the first airport-like world-class station on the Indian Railways network soon. The Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) has been entrusted with the task of redeveloping several states into world-class transit hubs. In this regard, SK Lohia, MD & CEO of IRSDC told Financial Express Online that budget hotels are being planned at the Habibganj station premises. “We are planning a budget hotel at Habibganj, a pod hotel as well for passengers in transit who want a place to rest for 2-3 hours,” Lohia told Financial Express Online.

In a somewhat similar initiative, the Gandhinagar station, which is also being developed into a world-class transit hub, will boast of a five-star hotel above railway tracks. This will be the very first such facility across the country. Meanwhile, Indian Railways’ first pod hotel is coming up at the Mumbai Central railway station.

For the Habibganj station redevelopment program, the IRSDC is implementing the plan on the PPP (public-private partnership) model along with the Bansal Group. While the total station redevelopment will cost around Rs 100 crore, around Rs 350 crore will be spent on commercial development in and around the Habibganj station. Moreover, the Habibganj station will be the first in India to be developed on the lines of the Heidelberg railway station of Germany.

Habibganj railway station redevelopment program: Salient features

Once redeveloped, the station will have a glass dome like structure at the entrance

A dedicated concourse area will be constructed with airport-like retail outlets as well as food cafeterias

A plush waiting lounge with modern toilets will be constructed for passengers

The station will have refurbished, world-class interiors with gaming and museum zones

Decongested platforms with exit underpass will come up for passengers with de-boarding trains

The station will have a ‘green building’ with energy-efficient LED lighting and waste water treatment plant for reuse

Recently, the IRSDC invited interested bidders for the redevelopment program of the Amritsar, Gwalior, Nagpur and Sabarmati stations into airport-like world class facilities. In this regard, the in-principle approval for the inviting request for quotations (RFQ’s) for the redevelopment plan on the PPP model was granted by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee.