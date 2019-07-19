Habibganj railway station revamp: Indian Railways 1st airport-like ‘private’ station to be ready by Dec-end

IRSDC is redeveloping the Habibganj railway station on the PPP model along with the Bansal Group.

Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh will become Indian Railways’ first airport-like hub by the end of this year. Being redeveloped by IRSDC, the Habibganj railway station will be a world-class transit hub with a dedicated concourse area. According to IRSDC MD and CEO, SK Lohia, a lot of civil work for the ambitious project has been completed. “I believe the Habibganj railway station will be completely redeveloped and ready by December-end 2019,” Lohia told Financial Express Online. “The work on the new concourse took more time than we expected due to the requirement of several clearances. But, I am hopeful that by December-end we will be able to complete work on this world-class station,” Lohia said.

IRSDC is redeveloping the Habibganj railway station on the PPP model along with the Bansal Group. While the station redevelopment will cost around Rs 100 crore, approximately Rs 350 crore will be spent on commercial development in and around the railway station.

Image of the ongoing work at the Habibganj railway station

IRSDC or Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited is responsible for executing the ambitious station redevelopment programme of the Narendra Modi government. The aim is to invite private sector participation to off world-class standards to passengers on major railway stations in India. Incidentally, the Habibganj railway station will also be India’s first to be made on the lines of the Heidelberg railway station in Germany.

Habibganj railway station redevelopment programme: Salient features

Glass dome-like structure at the entrance

Dedicated concourse area with airport-like retail outlets and food cafeterias

Plush waiting lounge for passengers; clean toilets

Refurbished, world-class interiors; gaming and museum zones

Decongested platforms with exit underpass for passengers de-boarding trains

“Green building” with LED lighting and waste water treatment for reuse

Eastern side to have hotels, hospitals, spas and a convention centre outside the station

Apart from the Habibganj railway station, the Gandhinagar railway station, Surat railway station, Chandigarh, Anand Vihar, Baiyappanahalli stations are also being redeveloped into modern transit hubs.