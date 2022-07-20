Gujarat’s Udhna railway station all set for a revamp, here’s a glimpse

Gujarat’s Udhna Railway Station is set to undergo a revamp. The station is being upgraded into a smart and green station at the cost of Rs 199.02 crore and will be open for passengers/commuters by June 2024, Union Minister Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh informed on July 19, 2022.

Once revamped, one of the key features of the station will include separate arrangements for specially-abled people. The upgraded station will also have ample area for passengers and commercial purposes. Sharing a glimpse via pictures of the station, Jardosh took to Twitter and wrote, “Udhna Railway Station in South Gujarat will undergo up-gradation at a cost of Rs 199.02 crore and is scheduled to be ready by June 2024.Glimpses of the proposed Udhna Station. Special Features: Divyangjan Friendly, Ample Passenger & Commercial Area, Smart & Green Station.”

Recently, the Jardosh had also inaugurated various passenger amenities for Udhna and Surat railway stations. These include a newly constructed platform, new escalators, and an extended footprint over the bridge at Udhna Station. Jardosh had also flagged off a Textile Express from Udhna New Goods Shed in 2021.

Last year, the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) invited bids through Requests For Qualification (RFQ) to redevelop both Surat and Udhna Railway stations. The aim was to convert these stations into “Railo-Polis”, a multi-modal transport hub, offering world-class amenities to travellers as well as attracting business opportunities. According to officials, while Surat station will be developed at 3,40,131 square metres, the Udhna station will be redeveloped over 7,38, 088 square metres.

Earlier, issuing a statement, IRSDC had said that the re-development work at both stations is aimed at boosting tourism and also strengthening the local economy. They will be developed in line with global standards and at par with international airports, providing world-class amenities for travellers.