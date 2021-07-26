Gujarat’s Surat, Udhna stations to become world-class Railpolis! Indian Railways invites RFQ

The indicative cost of these two stations' redevelopment is Rs 1,285 crore over a four-year time frame.

Redevelopment of Railway Stations: Gujarat railway stations to get a world-class makeover! For the transformation of Gujarat’s Surat and Udhna railway stations into ‘Railpolis’ (a mini smart city where one can “Live, Work, Play and Ride”), Indian Railways’ IRSDC has invited Request for Qualification (RFQ). In a release, IRSDC said that the aim of the corporation was to redevelop these railway stations in Gujarat as “integrated Indian Railways’ stations and sub-central business districts in order to transform station estate as well as the surrounding areas utilizing Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Smart City principles”. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on 6 August 2021 and the deadline for submissions being 31 August 2021.

The renovated Surat station will have provision of central concourse as well as walkways as passenger interchange plaza in order to provide seamless inter-connectivity to railway platforms, proposed metro rail, state and city bus terminals, parking and various other recreational zones. Similarly, Gujarat’s Udhna station will be revamped with better connectivity as well as a circulation plan for hassle-free approach, segregation of departing and arriving passengers as well as a concourse for departing passengers. According to IRSDC, the indicative cost of these two stations’ redevelopment is Rs 1,285 crore over a four-year time frame.

To provide world-class amenities to travelers, the railway stations will be redeveloped in line with global standards at par with international airports. SK Lohia, MD and CEO of IRSDC, was quoted in the report saying that the Surat station is envisaged to be revamped into a multi-modal transport hub. IRSDC will carry out the redevelopment of the stations on behalf of a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited. The SPV- SITCO is a joint venture between Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation, and Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).