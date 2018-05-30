Guess what! Indian Railways has roped in Amitabh Bachchan for its campaign; all you want to know

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan featured in a short movie titled ‘Ek Safar Rail Ke Saath’ by Central Railway.

Indian Railways ropes in Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan! Yes, it’s true. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan featured in a short movie titled ‘Ek Safar Rail Ke Saath’ by Central Railway, which is aimed at spreading awareness on safety. In the short movie, the Bollywood legend appeals to railway passengers to follow the railway safety rules, not to cross the railway tracks and instead use the foot over bridges (FOBs) across general as well as suburban stations of Central Railway in particular. In the short movie, he also reminds people that there is always someone who is waiting for them at home, said D.K. Sharma, General Manager, Central Railway, while addressing the media at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

For the shooting of ‘Ek Safar Rail Ke Saath’, the Bollywood icon was called at the iconic CSMT building in Mumbai on May 27, 2018. The General Manager also mentioned that few other short movies have been already screened in social media, featuring renowned film personalities like Naseeruddin Shah, Sisir Mishra, Nishikant Kamat. Naseeruddin Shah is an Indian actor and director, who is a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Sisir Mishra, a director and screenwriter is also a recipient of Padma Shri. He is famous for directing movies like Bheegi Palkein, Samay Ki Dhara, Billoo Baadshaah, TADA and Aseema. Nishikant Kamat is an Indian actor and director, known for directing movies like Drishyam, Force, Madaari. Central Railway is also planning to rope in Manoj Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Mukta Barve, Ratnakar Matkari, Supriya Vinod, Dr. Abhay Bang & Rani Bang and Arvind Kumar Gupta for this awareness drive.

Meanwhile, Central Railway is preparing to deal with the upcoming monsoon season. Mock drills have been conducted at several foot-over bridges. This is in light of the unfortunate Elphinstone incident last year that claimed several lives. Indian Railways has been focusing on safety with track renewal, replacement and maintenance work in full swing across the network. Elimination of unmanned level crossings has also assumed importance.