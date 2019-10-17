Great step! Indian Railways NFR zone plans to save crores by producing 8000 kWp of solar power

With the production of solar power, the zone is expected to save an amount of around Rs 4.73 crore in annual conventional energy bills.

Indian Railways is all set to take another major step for a better environment! The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone of Indian Railways is currently planning to produce 8000 kWp of solar power. With this move, the national transporter aims to contribute towards a cleaner and greener environment. According to the NFR zone, with the production of solar power, the zone is expected to save an amount of around Rs 4.73 crore in annual conventional energy bills. Other than setting up solar power plants, Indian Railways is also taking various other measures including the installation of bio-toilets, electrification of railway lines, etc., as a part of its Go Green Initiative.

Meanwhile, Anand Vihar Terminal railway station in New Delhi also set a benchmark with the use of solar power. Under Railway Ministry’s mega project of making railway stations across the country solar-powered, solar panels were installed at the station. The solar panels at Anand Vihar Terminal railway station have a capacity of 800 kWp with average solar power generation per month stands at 72000 KWh, according to Indian Railways. Besides Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin and New Delhi railway station also makes use of solar energy.

Earlier, Indian Railways announced that it had plans to install 1000 MW solar power by the year 2020-2021. The move is expected to help the national transporter to source about 10 per cent of its electrical energy from renewable source. Also, in 2017, the first-ever solar-powered DEMU train was flagged off from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station.

Last month, the national transporter achieved another eco-friendly feat by operating trains on the “Head On Generation” (HOG) system. The HOG system is environment-friendly, economical as well as advantageous in operation. The HOG system is likely to earn additional revenue for the national transporter by replacing the power cars with passenger coaches. Since there is no use of diesel, there is no air pollution due to the burning of fossil fuel.