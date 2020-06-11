Great step! Indian Railways launches mask & sanitizer dispenser machine to help passengers

A new automated face mask and hand sanitizer dispenser machine has been commissioned at Bihar’s Patna railway station.

Indian Railways launches face mask and hand sanitizer dispenser machine to prevent the deadly COVID-19 infection! In a bid to facilitate those Indian Railways passengers who forget to carry their face masks or hand sanitizers, a new automated face mask and hand sanitizer dispenser machine has been commissioned at Bihar’s Patna railway station. However, the newly launched automated face mask and hand sanitizer dispenser machine can only be used by bonafide railway passengers. Thus, one would need a confirmed ticket to purchase face masks or hand sanitizer from the dispenser machine, an East Central Railway zone official told Financial Express Online.

According to the East Central Railway official, the mask and hand sanitizer dispenser machine has been set up at Patna Junction’s platform number 1. The face mask and hand sanitizer dispenser machine offers two types of face masks- N95 and KN95 masks. The N95 masks are available at a cost of Rs 80, while the KN95 masks are available at a cost of Rs 100. Besides face masks, the dispenser machine offers hand sanitizer at Rs 50 and Rs 100. The automated dispenser machine, however, only accepts currency notes and not other options including coins, debit cards, credit cards, net banking, etc. Also, the balance amount is refunded by the dispenser machine to the customer.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking various steps to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. As the government has advised the public to wash hands frequently with soap and water, the national transporter has installed a touch-free wash basin at Guwahati railway station recently. As ordinary water taps can often lead to the spread of COVID-19 infection as a person has to use his/her hands for opening as well as closing the taps, this newly installed contact-less wash basin at Guwahati railway station will help railway passengers to wash their hands without touching it directly.