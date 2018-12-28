Great step! Indian Railways increases reservation quota of lower berths for women and senior citizens

By: | Published: December 28, 2018 2:39 PM

According to Ministry of Railways, the combined reservation quota of lower berths in various general and Mail/Express trains has been increased for senior citizens, female passengers above 45 years of age and above and pregnant women

QUOTAThe combined reservation quota of lower berths in general and Mail/Express trains has increased for senior citizens and female passengers.

Reservation of train berths: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken another considerate step for the comfort and convenience for its passengers. The combined reservation quota of lower berths in various general and Mail/Express trains has been increased for senior citizens and female passengers. In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Railways has decided that the reservation quota earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers of 45 years and above as well as for pregnant women will be increased. This comes after giving a thoughtful consideration for providing a pleasant and secure journey for passengers. The reservation quota in sleeper class, 3 AC and 2 AC berths has been increased.

Specifically, going by the numbers, the increased reservation quota has created around 17 per cent to 33 per cent more seats for senior citizens and female passengers. To put it simply:

Presently, the combined reservation quota of lower berths which is earmarked in ‘Sleeper’ class for senior citizens, female passengers of 45 years of age or above and pregnant women in Normal Mail/Express trains is 6 lower berths per coach. In ‘3 AC and 2 AC’ class of Normal Mail/Express trains, the present reservation quota is 3 lower berths per coach.

Also at present, there is no combined reservation quota of lower berths which is earmarked in ‘Sleeper’ class in Rajdhani/Duronto/fully AC Express trains. Whereas, in ‘3 AC’ classes of Rajdhani/Duronto/fully AC Express trains, the present reservation quota is 4 lower berths per coach and 3 lower berths per coach in ‘2 AC’ class.

However, now after the revised changes, the combined reservation quota has been enhanced as follows:

In Normal Mail/Express trains, the new combined reservation quota in ‘Sleeper’ class of trains having ‘single coaches’ in the class is 6 lower berths per coach. In ‘3 AC’ class of trains having single coaches, the revised reservation is 4 lower berths per coach. In ‘2 AC’ class of trains having single coaches, the revised reservation quota is 3 lower berths per coach.

Additionally, in Normal Mail/Express trains, the new combined reservation quota in ‘sleeper’ class having ‘more than one coach’ of the class is 7 lower berths per coach. In ‘3 AC’ and ‘2 AC’ classes having ‘more than one coach’ of the class, the revised reservation quota is 4 lower berths per coach.

In Rajdhani/Duronto and fully AC trains, there is no combined reservation quota in ‘Sleeper’ class. In ‘3 AC’ class of Rajdhani/Duronto and fully AC trains, the revised reservation quota is 5 lower berths per coach and 4 lower berths per coach in ‘2 AC’ class.

