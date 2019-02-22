Great news! Travel time on Rajdhani Express trains to reduce by an hour – thanks to new Indian Railways step

The model involving the push and pull mode has been successfully tried on a commercial run of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express, on 1 February 2019. (representational image)

Indian Railways eyes faster Rajdhani Express train services! Soon, time taken by Rajdhani Express trains to complete a journey will be reduced with a new ‘Make in India’ technology. By using an engine each in the front and rear of Rajdhani Express trains, travel time is likely to be reduced by at least an hour, states a PTI report Usually, these premium trains run with one engine. The model involving the push and pull mode has been successfully tried on a commercial run of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express, on 1 February 2019. This resulted in reduced travel time by 106 minutes, the report said.

An official was quoted in the report saying that the project is totally ‘Make in India’, utilizing indigenous rolling stock without any additional cost. Moreover, it will also provide all the deliverables such as enhanced speed, doing away with the need of attaching as well as detaching banking locomotive, lower running time, he said. The train will be able to navigate even rising gradients at higher speeds as the two engines, attached to each other through cabling will work simultaneously.

The official said that during the run of Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express at Kasara railway station, at the foot of a rising gradient, the train reached seven minutes before its scheduled arrival and continued that, after negotiating another rising gradient, the train reached 22 minutes before arrival time at Igatpuri railway station. He further stated that similar trials are also being conducted between Bandra Terminus Railway Station and Nizamuddin railway station, saving a total of 83 minutes in running time and 77 minutes on its return journey. The official also said that an order has already been issued by Indian Railways to switch all Rajdhani Express trains over to the pull and push operation system. All the zonal railways have been advised to revise journey time accordingly, he said.

Increasing the average speed of Rajdhani Express trains would also create additional sectional capacity for improvement of average speed of other trains on Indian Railways network. The official further elaborated that through the push and pull mode, the two engines will also have hotel load converters, allowing provision of two extra modified air-conditioned 3-tier coaches. The move will result in an increase of revenue of Indian Railways, he added.