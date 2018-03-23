​​ ​
  4. Great news! Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fares to be comparable to other Indian Railways trains

Great news! Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fares to be comparable to other Indian Railways trains

Dutt claimed that 67 per cent of the high speed rail's route would be in Gujarat yet the financial share of Maharashtra was equal to that of the neighbouring state and demanded a cost benefit analysis.

By: | Mumbai | Updated: March 23, 2018 10:40 PM
Fares of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train would be comparable to existing conventional railway fares, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council today. (Representative photo: AP)

Fares of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train would be comparable to existing conventional railway fares, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council today. He was responding to a calling attention motion by CongressSanjay Dutt. Dutt claimed that 67 per cent of the high speed rail’s route would be in Gujarat yet the financial share of Maharashtra was equal to that of the neighbouring state and demanded a cost benefit analysis. “Priority should have been the safety of passengers, modernisation of tracks. An IIM study says the bullet train will need to make 100 rounds and ferry one lakh commuters daily for it to be viable,” Dutt said.

Fadnavis said economic viability had been checked. “The cost of commuting in a bullet train ticket would be as much as the normal railway fare,” Fadnavis said. Fadnavis, replying to the motion, said airports continued to be built across the country despite just three per cent of people travelling by air because mobility led to development and growth. He said that the bullet train project, first proposed under then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, would be replicated on other routes as well once the first one is completed.

He said the loan provided by Japan was for a period of 50 years and that no money had to be returned for the first 20 years, adding that the rate of interest was less than 0.5 per cent. “There will be technology transfer and creation of employment. The infrastructure sector contributes most to the growth of GDP. With this project, there will be massive creation of jobs,” he said.

Fadnavis further said even as China was giving a loan at a better interest rate than Japan, accepting the former’s proposal was not a viable option. “China had given commercial loans to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Both countries defaulted. Here the loan that we will get will almost be a non-commercial one. Also, after 20 years, our fiscal space will be much bigger so it will not be much of a burden to repay it,” Fadnavis said.

Responding to Dutt’s contention of cost sharing between the Maharashtra and Gujarat, Fadnavis said three states had contributed to the formation of Konkan Railway, while Maharashtra had benefited the most from it. “We do not just look at the immediate benefits but from a long term perspective,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Mohammed Yassir
    Mar 24, 2018 at 4:24 pm
    Wow , shining India , people don't have laterine basic amnities and the crazy people or politicians giving bullet train instead of rice , what a crazy idea
    Reply
    1. Sanjeev Malhotra
      Mar 24, 2018 at 1:56 pm
      What the CM didn't say was that the loan will be given in Yen and after 20 years we will pay back in US $. Now the Indian Rupee depritiates 4 per year so in 20 years it would have gone down by 80 . So on a loan of 1 lac cr , we will be paying 80 interest after 20 years and add 2 to it . So we will pay 82 interest, in dollars.so per year it will be 4. 1 in dollars. India earns $ with a lot of pain. For example the government of Maharashtra does not charge any tax on grapes meant for exports and hence earning dollars but grapes meant for Indian market will pay duties. So the Maharashtra govt forgoes approximately 2500 crs to earn $s. Sunjay Dutt is right in saying that the bullet train will have to make 100 trips a day. Who will travel? If big shots of companies dump plane for Bullet Train, then it will be like dumping a Merc for a Nano. Izzat kaa swaal hai.
      Reply
      1. Varinder Singh
        Mar 24, 2018 at 12:51 pm
        Ya...... 1 lac crore..... andhow they gonna recover the ego project coat of Modiji..... selfish at ude comes first and then these politicians think about country or people.
        Reply
        1. Mohan Venkatagiriyappa
          Mar 24, 2018 at 11:05 am
          Last year during my visit to china, travelled from Beijing to Tianjin in bullet train 68 CNY (around 680INR), a distance of 200 km covered within 25 to 30 mins. Why can't government provide such facility in India
          Reply
          1. Mohan Venkatagiriyappa
            Mar 24, 2018 at 11:00 am
            If fares are equal to train fare then many people use bullet train and revenue collection will be continuous
            Reply
            1. Nagaraju Ml
              Mar 24, 2018 at 9:48 am
              Upcoming election agenda, after election it turns out to be a fanda!
              Reply
              1. Satish Nayar
                Mar 24, 2018 at 9:34 am
                A ticket on bullet train will cost the same an express train? Very good. I.E the govt is providing a cost effective solution to those travelling to Gujarat. Can somebody throw some light on this ? It's like travelling cost for C class Mercedes is the same as of a wagon r or a tempo traveller?
                Reply
                1. Load More Comments

                Go to Top