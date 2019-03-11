Great news for Shirdi pilgrims! Indian Railways upgrades Sainagar Shirdi station; see beautiful pics

The railway station, which falls under the Solapur Division of Central Railway zone has been provided with several new passenger-friendly amenities and facilities.

Indian Railways gives a new makeover to Sainagar Shirdi railway station! Under its station redevelopment and beautification initiative, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is revamping railway stations across the country. Recently, the Sainagar Shirdi railway station in Maharashtra has undergone a massive transformation. The railway station, which falls under the Solapur Division of Central Railway zone has been provided with several new passenger-friendly amenities and facilities. Also, the station has been equipped with many modern features including new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with lifts, a new food plaza, new toilet, train watering facility at second platform, CCTV, WiFi facility, coach guidance system along with tree plantation.

Meanwhile, the Solapur railway station, under the Solapur Division of Central Railway zone has also been redeveloped recently. With the redevelopment, the station now boasts many new facilities. Over the last few months, many railway stations across India have undergone complete revamp. Some of the newly redeveloped stations are Jaipur junction, Haridwar junction, New Delhi railway station, Mathura junction, Lonavala station etc. These stations have been upgraded with various new features such as LED lighting, new benches, improved waiting halls, lounges etc.

The Sainagar Shirdi railway station in Maharashtra has undergone a massive transformation.

By the end of the financial year, the Railway Ministry aims to redevelop as many as 68 railway stations. The redevelopment work on stations is being carried out to uplift the railway infrastructure and provide best of the facilities to passengers.

The station has been equipped with many modern features including new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with lifts, a new food plaza, new toilet etc.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that as many as 690 Indian Railways stations will soon have “airport-standard” lighting. Meanwhile, Habibganj station and Gandhi Nagar station are being turned into world-class stations of Indian Railways. Various state-of-the-art airport-like features are being provided to both these stations.

By the end of the financial year, the Railway Ministry aims to redevelop as many as 68 railway stations.

It has also been reported that this year, the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) will invest a whopping amount of Rs 7,500 crore for the renovation of as many as 50 railway stations. The IRSDC is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Railway Ministry, responsible for developing and redeveloping railway stations across the country.