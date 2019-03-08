Great move Indian Railways! No more diesel fumes as all trains coming to Delhi to run on electric traction

All Indian Railways’ trains coming to the national capital will run on electric traction from December 2019 onwards.

No more running of Indian Railways diesel locomotives in Delhi-NCR region! Taking a major step towards curbing the pollution level in Delhi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that all Indian Railways’ trains coming to the national capital will run on electric traction from December 2019 onwards. The trains which at present, run with diesel locomotives across the Delhi region, will shift to using electric locomotives progressively in a phased manner along with the electrification over the broad gauge network of Indian Railways. It is being expected that the move will lower fuel bills of Indian Railways, improve safety and increase the speed of the trains.

As many as 118 pairs of trains have been identified for switchover to electric traction, with 39 pairs in phase 1, 60 pairs in phase 2 and 19 pairs in phase 3. The Northern Railway zone has been communicated the Formulated Action plan for switching over of identified trains on electric traction in a phased manner. The move will be implemented considering the feasibility of traction change at various locations other than the Delhi area. So far, 40 trains (20 pairs) have switched to electric traction in the Delhi-NCR region.

Also, 98 pairs of trains which presently run on diesel locomotives have been identified for shifting to electric traction, which run outside the Delhi area viz. Amritsar, Bhiwani, Bhatinda, Gorakhpur, Jakhal, Phulera, Gajraula, Moradabad, Rewari, Kiul, Samastipur, Lucknow and Ambala. With this, the traction change will be held at various other locations like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Gwalior, Bhatinda, Kiul, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bhiwani, Jakhal etc.

Last year, the Cabinet approved a proposal for the complete electrification of Indian Railways over the next four years, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuel and saving revenue for the national transporter. The Railway Minister said the move will cost Rs 12,134 crore, a PTI report stated.

Meanwhile, sources quoted in the report said that Indian Railways is also considering to electrify the heritage Kalka-Shimla route, but as it is a UNESCO heritage site, approval from the United Nations (UN) agency is required. They further indicated that soon, the Railway Minister is likely to write to UNESCO.