Great move Indian Railways! No more diesel fumes as all trains coming to Delhi to run on electric traction

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 12:35 PM

The trains which at present, run with diesel locomotives across the Delhi region, will shift to using electric locomotives progressively in a phased manner along with the electrification over the broad gauge network of Indian Railways.

All Indian Railways’ trains coming to the national capital will run on electric traction from December 2019 onwards.

No more running of Indian Railways diesel locomotives in Delhi-NCR region! Taking a major step towards curbing the pollution level in Delhi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that all Indian Railways’ trains coming to the national capital will run on electric traction from December 2019 onwards. The trains which at present, run with diesel locomotives across the Delhi region, will shift to using electric locomotives progressively in a phased manner along with the electrification over the broad gauge network of Indian Railways. It is being expected that the move will lower fuel bills of Indian Railways, improve safety and increase the speed of the trains.

As many as 118 pairs of trains have been identified for switchover to electric traction, with 39 pairs in phase 1, 60 pairs in phase 2 and 19 pairs in phase 3. The Northern Railway zone has been communicated the Formulated Action plan for switching over of identified trains on electric traction in a phased manner. The move will be implemented considering the feasibility of traction change at various locations other than the Delhi area. So far, 40 trains (20 pairs) have switched to electric traction in the Delhi-NCR region.

Also, 98 pairs of trains which presently run on diesel locomotives have been identified for shifting to electric traction, which run outside the Delhi area viz. Amritsar, Bhiwani, Bhatinda, Gorakhpur, Jakhal, Phulera, Gajraula, Moradabad, Rewari, Kiul, Samastipur, Lucknow and Ambala. With this, the traction change will be held at various other locations like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Gwalior, Bhatinda, Kiul, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bhiwani, Jakhal etc.

Last year, the Cabinet approved a proposal for the complete electrification of Indian Railways over the next four years, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuel and saving revenue for the national transporter. The Railway Minister said the move will cost Rs 12,134 crore, a PTI report stated.

Meanwhile, sources quoted in the report said that Indian Railways is also considering to electrify the heritage Kalka-Shimla route, but as it is a UNESCO heritage site, approval from the United Nations (UN) agency is required. They further indicated that soon, the Railway Minister is likely to write to UNESCO.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Great move Indian Railways! No more diesel fumes as all trains coming to Delhi to run on electric traction
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition