Great move! Indian Railways deploys 960 COVID-19 care train coaches in 5 states; details

Indian Railways takes big step! To fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has geared up to provide as many as 5,231 isolation coaches to the States. These isolation coaches have been transformed into COVID Care Centres by zonal railways, which would be used very mild or mild cases. As of now, the national transporter has deployed a total of 960 COVID Care coaches in five states – Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhara Pradesh. According to the Railway Ministry, out of these 960 COVID care coaches, 503 COVID Care coaches have been deployed in the national capital, 372 coaches in Uttar Pradesh, 60 coaches in Telangana, 20 coaches in Andhra Pradesh, and 5 coaches in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 503 COVID Care coaches have been deployed in Delhi at 9 locations- 267 COVID Care coaches at Anand Vihar, 50 coaches at Shakurbasti, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 coaches at Delhi Cantt., 30 coaches at Adarsh Nagar, 26 coaches at Patel Nagar, 21 coaches at Delhi Safdarjung, 13 coaches at Delhi Shahadra and 13 coaches at Tughlakabad. In the state of UP, as many as 372 such coaches have been stationed at 23 locations namely, Lucknow, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Agra, Bhadohi, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Nakha Jungle, Subedarganj, Gonda, Bhatni, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Manduadih, Farrukhabad, Varanasi City, Mau, Bareilly City and Kasganj.

In Madhya Pradesh, five COVID Care coaches have been deployed in Gwalior, while a total of 20 COVID Care coaches have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada. In the state of Telangana, 60 COVID Care coaches have been deployed at three different locations- Secunderabad, Adilabad and Kachguda. To treat patients in these COVID care coaches, doctors and paramedics will be provided by the state governments as per the guidelines issued by MOHFW. These COVID care coaches can be used in areas where medical infra and facilities have been exhausted by the states.