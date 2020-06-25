Great initiative! Indian Railways to generate 8 lakh man-days jobs for migrants in projects worth Rs 1,800 cr

Nearly 160 infrastructure works have been identified by the national transporter which are to be expedited.

Great initiative by Indian Railways for migrants! Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry reviewed the progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan with Indian Railways’ zonal railways and PSUs through video conference recently. The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan was inaugurated by PM Modi on 20 June 2020, and is presently in operation in 116 identified districts of six states i.e., Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, and Jharkhand. To establish close coordination with the state governments, Chairman Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav has instructed the zones of Indian Railways to appoint nodal officers in each district as well as in the states. Also, to ensure migrants’ are engaged in projects and are paid accordingly, Yadav directed the railway administration at the zonal level to act proactively.

Yadav has instructed the zonal railways to expedite the execution of all ongoing infrastructure works in these 116 districts. Nearly 160 infrastructure works have been identified by the national transporter which are to be expedited. These infrastructure works would engage thousands of workers. Also, it is being expected that by the end of October 2020, this will roughly generate 8 lakh man days of employment. In these districts, around Rs 1,800 crore would be spent.

Also, a number of railway works have been identified by Indian Railways, which can be executed through MGNREGS. These rail works are related to development and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, construction and maintenance of approach road to stations, development as well as cleaning of trenches, silted waterways, and drains along the railway track, tree plantation at the extreme boundary of railway land, repair as well as widening of existing railway embankments or cuttings, protection works of embankments, cuttings, bridges.

The Railway Board Chairman has also instructed the zonal railways to get sanction of proposed works under MGNREGS. The works would be monitored by zonal railways on a daily basis and they will submit reports to the Railway Ministry every Friday till the end of October 2020.

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is an employment -cum- rural public works campaign that has been launched by the Modi government to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in villages or areas where a large number of migrant workers have returned, who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi announced that under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Rs 50,000 crores would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure.