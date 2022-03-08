Govt plans to commission 14 Indian Railways projects for faster transportation of fuel; details here

In a meeting which was held last month, under the Chairmanship of Coal Secretary A K Jain, the progress and status of these projects were reviewed.

The government is planning to strengthen Indian Railways infrastructure and has stressed on commissioning a total of 14 critical coal-evacuation railway projects for faster transportation of fuel, as higher prices of fuel are likely to put pressure on the national transporter for transportation of domestic coal. These projects include Tori – Shivpur Rail Line (on Deposit Basis), Jharsuguda – Barpali – Sardega Rail Link at Ib-Valley Coalfield of MCL in the state of Odisha (on deposit basis) as well as Shivpur – Kathautia Rail Line (through Special Purpose Vehicle), according to a PTI report. In a meeting which was held last month, under the Chairmanship of Coal Secretary A K Jain, the progress and status of these projects were reviewed.

According to the report, due to higher fuel prices, thermal power generation from imported coal-based plants is likely to drop further and it would put stress on Indian Railways for transportation of domestic coal. Jain was quoted in the report saying almost 8% of the thermal power generation used to come from imported coal-based plants, which due to higher coal prices has fallen to 3%. In the future, this is most likely to drop further and this will bring stress on the national transporter for domestic coal’s transportation in order to eliminate/substitute import of thermal coal.

As per the minutes of the meeting, this issue is linked with the necessity of energy for India. Cabinet Secretary will be especially examining the capability of Indian Railways for coal transportation upcountry as most of the imported coal-based thermal power plants are located on coast and far off, he further stated. According to the secretary, coal handling plant, as well as other first-mile connectivity projects, will help in reducing the turnaround time of wagons or rakes which is very crucial, thus, for faster and efficient transportation of coal, the commissioning of these 14 railway projects is pivotal.