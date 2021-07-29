Govt announces cash prizes for Indian Railways athletes & coaches participating in Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 is being held from 23 July 2021 to 8 August 2021.

Grand cash prizes for Indian Railways athletes and officials participating in Tokyo Olympics! The Railway Ministry has announced special cash awards in favour of athletes as well as officials from Indian Railways, participating in the ongoing Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. According to the Ministry of Railways, the national transporter is one of the biggest contributing organizations in the Olympic Games with around 20 per cent of the total athletes. In the ongoing Olympics, as many as 25 athletes, five coaches as well as one Physio from Railway Sports Promotion Board are representing the Indian contingent. The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 is being held from 23 July 2021 to 8 August 2021.

In a bid to boost up their morale, the following special cash prizes have been announced by the Railway Ministry in favour of Indian Railways’ athletes and other officials participating in the ongoing Olympics as per the details below:

Athletes winning Gold Medal will be given Rs 3 crore cash prize

Athletes winning Silver Medal will be given Rs 2 crore cash prize

Athletes winning Bronze Medal will be given Rs 1 crore cash prize

Up to 8th participants will be given Rs 35 Lakh cash prize

Participants will be given Rs 7.5 Lakh cash prize

Coach of the athlete winning Gold Medal will be given Rs 25 Lakh cash prize

Coach of the athlete winning Silver Medal will be given Rs 20 Lakh cash prize

Coach of the athlete winning Bronze Medal will be given Rs 15 Lakh cash prize

Other coaches of participating athletes will be given Rs 7.5 Lakh cash prize

According to the Railway Ministry, this liberalized promotion policy will act as an incentive to the elite sportspersons as well as coaches of India. Besides, this also reaffirms Indian Railways’ commitment to the promotion of sports in the country, the Ministry of Railways added.