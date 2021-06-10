Govt allots 5 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz band to upgrade Indian Railways security

It will enable the Internet of Things (IoT) based remote asset monitoring especially of coaches, wagons and locomotives and live video feed of CCTV cameras in the train coaches to ensure efficient, safer and faster train operations.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allotment of a 5 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz frequency band to the Railways for public safety and security services at stations and in trains. The spectrum allocation is in line with the Railways’ objective to provide Long Term Evolution (LTE) based mobile train radio communication on its route, a project with an estimated investment of Rs 25,000 crore. The project is expected to be completed in the next five years.

The railways currently rely on optical fibre for their communication network but with the allocation of fresh spectrum, it will be able to use high-speed radio on a real-time basis. It will help in augmenting both communication and signalling networks of the railways.

“Spectrum would lead to secure data with adequate bandwidth to take care of the massive capacity expansion of Railways and making it a strong real-time network-centric national transportation platform. This will also give a boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission,” a Railway statement. The spectrum charges may be levied based on a formula basis as prescribed by the Department of Telecommunications for royalty charges and license fee for captive use as recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

With this LTE based communication facility, the Railways can provide secure and reliable voice, video and data communication services for operational, safety and security applications. It will be used for modern signalling and train protection systems and ensure seamless communication between loco pilots and guards. It will enable the Internet of Things (IoT) based remote asset monitoring especially of coaches, wagons and locomotives and live video feed of CCTV cameras in the train coaches to ensure efficient, safer and faster train operations.

The national transporter has also upgraded its operations and maintenance regime by approving the train collision avoidance system in a move to attract multinational industries to set up manufacturing units and boost the ‘Make in India’ mission. This indigenously developed automatic train protection system will help in avoiding train collisions thereby reducing accidents and ensuring passenger safety. It will help in increasing the line capacity to accommodate more trains using the existing infrastructure, reduce transportation cost and allow higher efficiency.