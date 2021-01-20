Goods trains at 90 kmph! How Eastern DFC is benefitting Indian Railways in freight services; watch video

Recently, PM Modi had dedicated the New Khurja-New Bhaupur section on EDFC to the nation. (representational image)

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project: Indian Railways is rapidly developing its infrastructure to enhance freight services across the rail network. A result of these efforts is the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), according to the Railway Ministry. On the newly opened Eastern DFC stretch, goods trains are now running at a speed of 90 km per hour, due to which the transport of products is being done at less time as well as at a lower cost, the ministry stated. Recently, PM Modi had dedicated the New Khurja-New Bhaupur section on EDFC to the nation. Watch the video to know how the newly opened New Khurja-New Bhaupur EDFC section is helping the national transporter to boost its freight services:

Besides the New Khurja-New Bhaupur section on the Eastern Dedicated freight corridor, the Prime Minister had also dedicated another DFC section to the nation recently- the Rewari-Madar section on Western DFC. The national transporter is making dedicated freight corridors in order to provide exclusive movement on fast speeds for freight train services. According to the Railway Ministry, the DFC project of Indian Railways is being seen as a game changer in the nation’s economic development. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the monitoring of the DFC project should be done on a daily basis so that the completed project could be handed over to the nation by June 2022.

In the first phase of the project, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) is developing 1504 Rkm of WDFC and 1856 Rkm of EDFC including PPP Sonnagar-Dankuni stretch. Starting from Sahnewal, the EDFC will pass through the states of Punjab, UP, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand and will end at Dankuni in WB. While the WDFC will link Dadri in UP to JNPT in the financial capital, Mumbai. The WDFC will traverse through Haryana, UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra.