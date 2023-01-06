Good news for pilgrims: Indian Railways’ Varanasi-Madhosingh-Prayagraj Doubling Project 91 per cent complete

The Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to ease the pilgrimage between Varanasi and Prayagraj. The Varanasi-Madhosingh-Prayagraj Doubling Project has achieved 91 per cent physical progress, informed the Ministry of Railways on Thursday.

“This will decongest the traffic on the existing line and improve operational efficiency,” said the ministry.

Varanasi-Madhosingh-Prayagraj Doubling Project is 120.2 km long, and the estimated cost is Rs 1293.58 crores. 100.73 km is commissioned. In other words, less than 20 km is remaining, and as soon as this distance is covered, the project will be complete. As per reports, the project was started on 31st Dec 2016. The project completion date is 31st Dec 2023.

Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) and Varanasi are two of the oldest cities in India. Both have their own religious importance. On the one hand, Prayagraj is known for its Triveni Sangam, and on the other hand, Varanasi is famous for its “ghats”. The distance between the two cities is approx 120 km.

Other Indian Railways’ projects near completion:

a) Jharkhand! Kharagpur-Adityapur 3rd Line Project

Work on the Kharagpur-Adityapur 3rd Line Project (132 km), part of the Howrah-Mumbai Trunk Route, has reached 82% completion. With the commissioning of the 30 km long Chakulia-Ghatsila section, a total of 90.583 km of this line has been commissioned.

b) Angul-Sukinda New Line Project

Physical progress – 90%

Major bridges – 21/23

ROB/RUB – 58/58

Track Linking – 85.4 km

Minor Bridges – 230/230

c) Jiribam-Imphal Project

The Jiribam-Imphal Project in Manipur state is near completion. Manipur is one of the seven states in the northeast region.

“Jiribam-Imphal Project in Manipur has achieved physical progress of 91.78%. It is a crucial project for northeast connectivity and shall become a new lifeline for the people of Imphal,” said the Ministry of Railways.

d) Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line Project

Indian Railways is on a mission to connect the northeast with the rest of the country, and keeping this as a priority Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line Project (51.38 km) is about to get completed. 82% of the work was done by 30th November 2022, informed the Ministry of Railways. The project will provide seamless connectivity to Mizoram’s state capital, Aizawl (Sairang), with the rest of India.