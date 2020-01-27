Goodbye to stinking train toilets! Indian Railways bringing a cleanliness revolution with special bio-toilets

To eliminate the direct discharge of human waste, generated in train coaches, onto rail tracks, bio-toilets have been installed by Indian Railways in its passenger-carrying coaches.

Indian Railways brings cleanliness revolution with bio-toilets in trains! In recent years, several steps have been taken by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways towards Swachh Bharat. Under this initiative, to eliminate the direct discharge of human waste, generated in train coaches, onto rail tracks, bio-toilets have been installed by Indian Railways in its passenger-carrying coaches. With these types of toilets, onboard accelerated digestion, as well as disposal of human waste from trains, is ensured. According to data provided by the national transporter, with just a total of 57 bio-toilets in 31 coaches in January 2011, now more than 2.2 lakh bio-toilets have been installed by Indian Railways, covering nearly 61,500 passenger carrying coaches. One very positive impact of bio-toilets is that passengers don’t have to use stinking toilets in trains!

We take a look at some of the salient features of bio-toilets and how they are ensuring hygienic toilets in Indian Railways trains: