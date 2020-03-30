Good step! Indian Railways provides free meals to underprivileged at stations; 13 IRCTC kitchens supply food

Distribution of the lunch meals at railway stations is being done by the railway protection force or RPF officials

IRCTC free meals during COVID-19 lockdown: In a much needed initiative, Indian Railways provides free food to underprivileged at railway stations! The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the catering arm of the Indian Railways network, is supplying free lunch meals at railway stations. 13 of IRCTC’s base kitchens, spread across the country, have become the nodal points for such distribution. The deadly Coronavirus infection has brought the country to a standstill with the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The lockdown has drastically impacted livelihood patterns. However, the poor and homeless are the first ones to bear the brunt of this, as it has rendered them helpless, struggling for basic survival needs. In order to cater to the underprivileged, IRCTC will provide bulk cooked food in paper plates, from the locations where the base kitchens are situated.

The IRCTC base kitchens are located across several railway zones. The list of the base kitchens, which are located zone wise is as follows:

In the South Central Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchen is located in Vijaywada

In the Western Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchens are located in Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central.

In the East Coast Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchen is located in Khurdha Road

In the South Eastern Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchen is located in Balasore

In the Northern Railways zone, the IRCTC base kitchens are located in Paharganj and Delhi

In the North Central Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchens are located in Jhansi, Prayagraj as well as Kanpur

In the Central Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchens are located in Pune, CSMT, Sholapur as well as Bhusawal

In the West Central Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchen is located in Itarsi

In the South Western Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchens are located in Bangalore and Hubbali

In the Southern Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchens are located Chengalpattu,Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore and Katpadi

In the Eastern Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchens are located in Sealdah and Howrah

In the East Central Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchen is located in Rajendranagar

In the North Frontier Railway zone, the IRCTC base kitchen is located in Katihar

On March 29, 2020, IRCTC supplied a total of 11030 lunch meals to the underprivileged, migrant labours and other such people across the country. The details of the number of distributed at the respective places are as follows:

In Delhi, 5030 lunch meals were distributed

In Bangalore, 2000 lunch meals were distributed

In Hubballi, 700 lunch meals were distributed

In Bombay Central, 1500 lunch meals were distributed

In Howrah/Sealdah, 500 lunch meals were distributed

In Patna, 400 lunch meals were distributed

In TATA, 400 lunch meals were distributed

In Ranchi, 300 lunch meals were distributed

In Kathiar, 200 lunch meals were distributed

The distribution of the lunch meals at railway stations is being done by the railway protection force or RPF officials. IRCTC may also take assistance from NGOs and volunteers for this exercise.

At the New Delhi, Nizamuddin and Shakurbasti railway stations, free lunch meals which included khichdi, were distributed to the underprivileged. In the North Central Railway zone, free lunch meals were prepared and distributed at the Prayagraj, Kanpur, Gwalior, Jhansi, Agra and Mathura stations. Khichdi and chokha for free lunch meals were prepared at Rajendra Nagar, Patna base kitchen and was distributed by the RPF to the poor people at the Patna and Danapur stations.

During the food distribution, railways officials are observing social distancing and the poor people are being encouraged to sit accordingly. IRCTC is also gearing up to meet a higher demand of providing free food to facilitate the poor, during the period of lockdown. It is preparing for contingency and storing adequate stocks of raw materials as well as food grains.