Good news train passengers! Indian Railways to upgrade non-AC sleeper coaches with AC on these trains

Indian Railways news: In its endeavour to offer a better passenger experience while travelling on trains, the Indian Railways is planning to replace non-AC coaches with air-conditioned coaches for trains running at a speed of 130 kmph or above.

Non-AC sleeper coaches to be replaced by AC coaches for trains running at 130-160 kmph in the near future, said an official on Sunday, as reported by PTI. These trains will have only air-conditioned coaches. This is as part of the Railways’ plans to upgrade the network.

In fact, the Railways will keep ticket prices of these trains “affordable”, said Railway ministry spokesperson D J Narain, as reported by the new agency. He, however, said “it should not be misconstrued that all non-AC coaches will be made into AC coaches. “

Narain said, “AC coaches have become a technical necessity wherever the speed of the train is going to be above 130 kmph,” adding Indian Railways is working on a massive plan to upgrade the railway network to high-speed potential.

He informed that a prototype of such an AC coach is being manufactured at Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala and should be ready in a few weeks, as reported by PTI.

In India, barring a few, most trains (both mail and express) run at a speed of 110 kmph or lower on most routes. However, the Railways has allowed special trains like Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and Durontos to operate at 120 kmph on significant parts of the Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals. According to officials, the rakes for such trains are fit to operate at 130 kph or above.

Indian Railways is upgrading tracks on the Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals so that trains on these routes can run at a speed of 130-160 kmph.

“Non-AC coaches will continue to run in trains running at 110 kmph,” Narain said.