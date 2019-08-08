Good news, shopaholics! Indian Railways starts onboard shopping in Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Karnavati Express

From today, the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway zone has started on-board shopping for passengers in train number 12934 Ahmedabad Junction – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express.

Indian Railways’ passengers, from now on you can enjoy shopping while travelling! The national transporter has come up with an airlines-like initiative, allowing railway passengers to purchase items of day-to-day use while travelling. From today, the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway zone has started on-board shopping for passengers in train number 12934 Ahmedabad Junction – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express. Indian Railways’ on-board shopping system involves a trolly/ shopping cart carrying various beauty items, home and kitchen appliances as well as other fitness products. Besides cash payment, passengers can also make cashless payment using credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay and Paytm.

Last year in the month of December it was reported that the Mumbai Division of Western Railway zone will be implementing this project on a pilot basis, and on the basis of its feedback from passengers, it will be extended to other trains across the Indian Railways’ network. For this, a total of 16 Mail/Express trains were shortlisted by Indian Railways for which the contract was awarded for 5 years to HBN Network Private Limited.

Under the contract, Indian Railways gave licensee permission to sell FMCG goods under the category of home and kitchen appliances, beauty along with other fitness products. However, the sale of cigarettes, tobacco, gutka or any type of eatables is not allowed under the contract.

For this on-board shopping system, two sales staff are deployed by the licensee with uniform, debit card machines and company ID. Just like an aircraft, catalogues are distributed among passengers, allowing them to choose from various options. The sales staff will then moves along with the trolly through the train, selling items based on the demand. To avoid onboard passengers from being disturbed, the time for the sale of items is restricted by railways from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

In addition to this, the sales staff are directed not to shout or indulge in loud promotional activities. The on-board shopping project is being implemented in multiple phases.