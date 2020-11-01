Good news Mumbaikars! More trains added for Mumbai local railway services, 610 additional trains to start today

The local train services by the Railways had been resumed for people employed in emergency as well as essential services, as of June 15.

Mumbai local trains are famous and common for ferrying passengers within the city. During rush hours, the trains are overcrowded to an extent that people are visible hanging in from the open doors of trains. In such cases, given the Coronavirus outbreak, it is difficult to maintain social distancing norms. The Central Railway and Western Railway have decided to add more trains in order to reduce overcrowding in the suburban local trains in Mumbai. Starting today, that is November 1, 610 additional trains will run in the city. The additional train services for the suburban area has been announced by the Railway department, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, out of the total 610 train services, 314 trains will be a part of the Central Railway network and will run on the central line whereas the remaining 296 will run on Western Railway. It is to note that Mumbai’s suburban network has been operating around 1,410 services already. Out of the ones that are already running, 706 are a part of the Central line while 704 trains ply on Western Railway.

The local train services by the Railways had been resumed for people employed in emergency as well as essential services, as of June 15. Recently, Railways gave permission to foreign consulates and lawyers to commute via local trains.

While the services had been opened for select commuters, the Maharashtra government earlier this week sought permission from Railways to allow the general public to avail the suburban services. The proposal requested the allowance for travelling during non-peak hours only. Notably, before the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Mumbai trains carried around 80 lakh passengers. However, the Railways has stated that the number of passengers have to be reduced to 22 lakh passengers. The department has also appealed to travellers to stick to all medical and social protocols that have been directed for COVID-19 prevention.