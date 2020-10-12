  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news Mumbaikars! Indian Railways introduces more local trains! Suburban train services increased

October 12, 2020 1:05 PM

Of the 22 new additional special local train services, 18 local trains are being operated on the Main Line, while rest of the four local trains are being operated on the Harbour Line.

The Central Railway zone of Indian Railways recently launched 22 additional special local train services.

Mumbai Special Local Trains: Now travelling across the financial capital will be a lot easier and convenient as Indian Railways introduces more local train services in Mumbai. In order to prevent over crowding amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai’s local trains, the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways recently launched 22 additional special local train services. Of the 22 new additional special local train services, 18 local trains are being operated on the Main Line, while rest of the four local trains are being operated on the Harbour Line. These additional special trains started operations on 10 October 2020.

According to Central Railways, the zone operated 431 special suburban train services for staff as notified by Maharashtra state government. However, from October 10 onwards, the number of daily special suburban services has been increased to 453. The additional 22 special local train services halt at the following railway stations:

  • CSMT – Kasara special local trains halt at all railway stations except Thansit and Umbermali stations
  • CSMT – Karjat special local trains halt at all railway stations except Shelu station
  • CSMT – Panvel special local trains halt at all railway stations except Reay Road, Chunabhatti, King’s Circle, Cotton Green and Manasarovar stations

All railway passengers permitted by the state government have been asked by Central Railways to observe social distancing and wear masks while boarding, alighting at stations and travelling in special local trains. Since 15 June 2020, special suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway zones have been operational and at present, a total of 931 local train services are being run. The staff of Central and State governments, government PSUs, nationalised and private banks, dabbawalas, pharma firms, staff of foreign consulates as well as high commissions have been allowed by the state government to travel on these special suburban trains.

