Good news! IRCTC ties up with Ola for door-to-door cab and auto service for Indian Railways passengers

IRCTC ties up with Ola! In welcome news for railway passengers, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a tie-up with cab hailing firm Ola to provide door-to-door transportation service to Indian Railways passengers. According to IRCTC the tie-up is a 6-month pilot project that will allow railway passengers to book an Ola cab on the IRCTC Rail connect app and website. Railway commuters can book cabs up to 7 days in advance or even when the arrive at the railway station. The whole gamut of Ola Cabs – Micro, Mini, Prime Sedan, Prime Play, Auto and Share – will be available for booking at the “same price available directly on the IRCTC Rail Connect App and website”. Apart from this Indian Railways commuters can also book cabs at IRCTC outlets or Ola’s self-serving kiosks.

To book an Ola cab through IRCTC app or website, railway commuters have to log on to the IRCTC website or IRCTC Rail Connect app using credentials. After clicking on the services section, the commuters can select the ‘Book a Cab’ option. After selecting the preferred cab option, the booking will be confirmed. Talking about the initiative, IRCTC has said that the partnership will aim to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters.

According to IRCTC, from railway tickets and train meals to air tickets and tourism packages and now cabs – people will have multiple reasons to use the website and app when planning travel.

Recently, in a bid to promote digital transactions Indian Railways decided not to levy MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) charges on railway tickets which are paid for through debit cards. Piyush Goyal-led Indian railways has announced this relief measure for commuters for transactions up to Rs 1 lakh. This new measure is applicable for all railway tickets that are purchased either at the ticketing counters at railway stations or through the IRCTC website.