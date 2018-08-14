Good news! Indian Railways fares for AC travel reduced in these trains; check list here

Other zonal railways have also been directed by the Railway Board to adopt the dynamic fare of South Western Railway, fixing on passenger traffic model in order to boost travelling in Indian Railways.

Good news for people who travel frequently in Indian Railways! Recently, in order to encourage more passengers to travel in air-conditioned (AC) coaches or chair cars of Indian Railways’ trains, the national transporter has decided to reduce the fare amount of 5 Express train services. According to an IANS report, the South Western Railway zone of Indian Railways has reduced the fares of five Express trains originating from Bengaluru, Gadag and Mysuru in Karnataka. An official was quoted in the report saying that the ticket fares for AC coaches have been slashed as part of the dynamic fare fixing based on traffic pattern than on demand-supply ratio. Other zonal railways have also been directed by the Railway Board to adopt the dynamic fare of South Western Railway, fixing on passenger traffic model in order to boost travelling in Indian Railways.

Here is the list of rains in which fares for AC coaches have been slashed:

1) In Gadag-Mumbai Express train service, the AC fare has been reduced by the South Western Railway with effect from November 11, from Rs 495 to Rs 435, up to Solapur in western part Maharashtra after Kalburagi in north-west part of Karnataka.

2) In Mysuru-Shirdi Weekly Express train service, the South Western Railway has reduced the AC fare with effect from December 3, from Rs 495 to Rs 260 between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

3) In Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express train service, three AC fare has been reduced by the South Western Railway with effect from November 30, from Rs 735 to Rs 590 between Bengaluru and Hubballi.

4) In Yesvantpur-Secunderabad Express train service, the South Western Railway has reduced three AC fare with effect from November 22, from Rs 345 to Rs 305.

5) In Yesvantpur-Hubballi Weekly Express train service, the AC fare has been reduced by the South Western Railway from Rs 735 to Rs 590.