Good news for Vegetarian passengers! Now enjoy fresh & pure veg food in Indian Railways

To ensure the purity of the food, there will be no non-veg food prepared alongside in the kitchen, which means there will be no mix-ups. (Representational image)

Enjoy fresh and pure Vegetarian food in Indian Railways like never before! For the first time, the Sattvik Council of India, an organization committed to providing a vegetarian experience to Indians, has joined hands with the catering arm of Indian Railways- the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC) to offer a veg certification to trains in India. The Sattvik Council of India along with IRCTC recently introduced the Sattvik Certification scheme as well as the first in the world and one of its kind “Passenger- Locomotive Continuous Audit Module” at the IRCTC Executive Lounge, located on Platform Number-16, New Delhi Railway Station.

According to the Sattvik Council of India, starting with the Vande Bharat Express train, and eventually 18 other trains, this certification is primarily targeted to Indian Railways’ trains travelling to the country’s religious destinations. The certification ensures a truly vegan experience for veg travelers by making sure the food is pure vegetarian and also that the utensils as well as any utility that enters the kitchen have been washed with items that have been certified vegetarian. The Sattvik Council of India said that often, it is seen that “veg” food is not truly vegetarian because of multiple factors, so in order to ensure the purity of the food, there will be no non-veg food prepared alongside in the kitchen, which means there will be no mix-ups.

Furthermore, in order to ensure that Vegetarian passengers are comfortable as well as to promote their cause, a handbook (operations manual) has been jointly developed by the IRCTC and the Sattvik Council of India on all the veg destinations as well as kitchens in association with Bureau Veritas- its Global Audit Partner. In order to ensure “vegetarian-friendly travel” the Sattvik certification is not just limited to Indian Railways’ trains, but also to IRCTC base kitchens, budget hotels, executive lounges, food plazas, tour and travel packages, Rail Neer plants, etc., the Sattvik Council of India claimed.