Good news for unreserved passengers! Indian Railways to soon have 700 Deen Dayalu coaches with cool features

Deen Dayalu Coaches in Indian Railways: Unreserved passengers, or general class passengers as they are sometimes called, have a big reason to cheer! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has announced that as many as 700 unreserved Deen Dayalu coaches in total (since introduction in 2016) will be added to Indian Railways trains by year-end. The Deen Dayalu coaches have been dedicated to railway passengers who mostly travel through general coaches of Indian Railways and do not wish to spend much on travelling. The Deen Dayalu coaches in Indian Railways have been introduced in order to improve the travel experience for unreserved passengers. Deen Dayalu coaches, first introduced in 2016, boast of many modern facilities such as bio-toilets, mobile charging points, Aquaguard drinking water, comfortable seats and many others.

From April 2016 to February 2017, around 141 Deen Dayalu unreserved coaches were introduced by Indian Railways in 23 pairs of Mail/Express trains. The Deen Dayalu coaches have been provided with many modern features such as cushioned luggage rakes, additional handhold in doorway area, coat hooks near longitudinal luggage racks, toilets with polymerized floor coating, bio-toilets, water level indicators, toilet occupation indication display board, enhanced mobile charging facility, fire extinguishers with anti-theft arrangement, pleasing interior and exterior colour scheme with anti-graffiti measures as well as potable water similar to Aquaguard type water filtration system.

Apart from Deen Dayalu coaches, a full train for unreserved passengers – Antyodaya Express – was introduced in 2017. This train, like Deen Dayalu coaches, had several comfort features for passengers travelling by general class. Indian Railways has in the last few years introduced multiple branded trains – Tejas Express, Humsafar Express, Antyodaya Express and Deen Dayalu coaches. While the former two are aimed at generating tariff revenue for Indian Railways, the other two are meant to provide better travelling conditions to the unreserved passengers at no additional cost.