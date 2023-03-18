Good news for travellers! Indian Railways to launch 11th Vande Bharat Express train on THIS route – Details Inside

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is set to launch its 11th Vande Bharat Express train this month. The new semi-high speed train will run between New Delhi and Jaipur. The train is likely to be introduced in the third week of March, 2023 (after March 20, 2023). The 11th Vande Bharat will be operated by the North Western Railway zone. This new-age train redefines the passenger travelling in India.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will operate six days a week. The train will also have on board catering service. In a statement Railways said, “Vande Bharat train is likely to be introduced between JP to NDLS in 3rd week of March, 2023 (After 20th March 2023). It is advised to make arrangements for providing on board catering service in the Vande Bharat train.”

Inauguration:-

The country’s next Vande Bharat Express train is likely to be inaugurated by the end of this month. However, the date and timing of the inauguration is still not clear. “Inaugural date of the train will be communicated shortly,” the statement reads.

With the launch of this new blue and white colour train, New Delhi will get the 3rd semi-high speed train while Jaipur will get 1st Vande Bharat Express train. It will also reduce the travel time between the two cities. This train is getting much popularity among the passengers.

The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train has advanced safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph.

10 Vande Bharat Express trains in operation:-

At present, a total of 10 Vande Bharat trains are operating across various routes in the country. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur Vande Bharat Express train.