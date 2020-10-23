  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news for tourists! IRCTC Golden Chariot luxury train to restart services from January 2021; details

By: |
October 23, 2020 2:50 PM

In January 2020, the Golden Chariot luxury train was handed over to the IRCTC for operational and marketing purposes by the Karnataka Tourism Department.

Golden Chariot is all set to resume services from January 2021. (Golden Chariot website)

Good news for tourists! The luxury train of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the Golden Chariot is all set to resume services on the Indian Railways network from January 2021. In January 2020, the Golden Chariot luxury train was handed over to the IRCTC for operational and marketing purposes by the Karnataka Tourism Department, according to an IE report. The train journey will commence from Bengaluru and cover many iconic places in the states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu before returning to Bengaluru. For tourists, three packages have been introduced by IRCTC, which are as follows:

Pride of Karnataka Tour Package: This package is for 6 nights/7 days and covers Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Palace Town of Mysore, Coffee Plantations of Chikmagalur, UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Hampi Palace Ruins, Ancient Temples of Badami Caves, Pattadakal, Halebid Medieval Temples, Golden Beaches of Goa

Jewels of South Tour Package: This package is for 6 nights/7 days and covers Mysore, Mahabalipuram, Hampi, Chettinad, Thanjavur, Kumarakom and Cochin

Glimpses of Karnataka Tour Package: This package is of 3 nights/4 days and covers Mysore, Bandipur and Hampi

The Golden Chariot luxury train commenced operations in the year 2008, as a joint initiative between the state government of Karnataka and the Railway Ministry. The train comprises of 18 coaches with 44 guest rooms, having a total capacity of 84 tourists. Each cabin offers various modern features, including a small wardrobe, LCD TV, vanity desk, electric sockets, private washroom, etc. The Golden Chariot train has also introduced the following promo offers for Indian Nationals:

  • Pay for one and companion pays only 50 per cent, or
  • Avail a discount of 35 per cent on published tariff for full tour, or
  • Enjoy luxury for 2 nights/3 days for only Rs 59,999 per person on twin sharing basis

Stock Market

