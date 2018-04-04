​​ ​
Good news for South Delhi, Noida and West Delhi – Delhi Metro’s full Magenta Line may open this month

Connecting south Delhi to Noida and west Delhi in one stretch, the remaining portion of Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) is expected to be open for public within this month, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said on Wednesday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 4, 2018 7:54 PM
A segment of the 37 km line is already in service since December last year. The 12.64 km-long Botanical Garden – Kalkaji Mandir stretch was opened to public on December 25, 2017.

“The remaining portion (Kalkaji – Janakpuri West) is almost ready for operation. It is very likely that in one week we will send the request for inspection to the Railway Safety Commissioner… in any case, the line will be open for public within this month,” the metro official told IANS.

The line, once open, will put people from such localities as Munirka, Chirag Delhi, and other nearby locations on the metro map with direct connectivity to Noida.

As of now, those living in these locations have to take their metro from Saket, Hauz Khas or Green Park, and other stations on the Yellow Line (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli), to go to Noida through the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida City Centre), which intesects Yellow Line at Rajiv Chowk.

Magenta Line will have 25 stations in total (10 elevated, 15 underground) and will have stations at south Delhi localities such as Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and IIT Delhi, which are not connected with direct metro for either Noida or West Delhi, yet.

  1. Ramana Murty Vacha
    Apr 5, 2018 at 10:27 am
    A oles, same speculation again and again write when you are sure of things!This is Indian journalism of new generation.
    Reply

    Go to Top