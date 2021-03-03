Good news for Siddhbali temple devotees! Indian Railways to launch Delhi-Uttarakhand Siddhbali Janshatabdi

From 04.03.2021, Train Number 04048/04047 Siddhbali Jan Shatabdi Special Express will run on a daily basis

Indian Railways is all set to introduce another train service to enhance connectivity in Uttrakhand! Today, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the inaugural run of Siddhbali Jan Shatabdi Special Express Train (Train Number 04045) between Kotdwar and Delhi Junction through video conferencing. According to the Northern Railway zone, Train Number 04048/04047 Siddhbali Jan Shatabdi Special Express will pick up regular services starting from 04.03.2021. With this train service, reaching the ancient Sidhpeeth Shri Siddhbali temple will be easier. There will be development in the region due to tourism and pilgrimage. Besides, there will be better connectivity to hilly and remote regions.

As per the timings provided by Northern Railways, Train Number 04048 will depart from Delhi Junction at 7:00 AM, halt at Ghaziabad at 7:48 AM, Hapur at 8:32 AM, Gajraula Junction at 9:30 AM, Mandi Dhanaura at 10:11 AM, Chand Siau at 10:43 AM, Haldaur at 11:12 AM, Bijnor at 11:40 AM, Muazzampur Narain Junction at 12:18 PM, Najibabad Junction at 12:45 PM, and will reach Kotdwar at 1:40 PM.

While Train Number 04047 will depart from Kotdwar at 3:50 PM, halt at Najibabad Junction at 4:30 PM, Muazzampur Narain Junction at 4:51 PM, Bijnor at 5:28 PM, Haldaur at 5:56 PM, Chand Siau at 6:25 PM, Mandi Dhanaura at 6:56 PM, Gajraula Junction at 7:30 PM, Hapur at 8:35 PM, Ghaziabad at 9:31 PM and reach Delhi Junction at 10:20 PM. From 04.03.2021, Train Number 04048/04047 Siddhbali Jan Shatabdi Special Express will run on a daily basis. The train consists of AC Chair Car and Chair Car coaches.

The national transporter has also mentioned that all norms of the state and central governments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic including sanitization, social distancing, etc., must be followed by passengers in the trains and at railway stations. Besides, all other precautions associated with novel coronavirus should be ensured as well, it added.