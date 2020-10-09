Good news for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Indian Railways to resume Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express soon

The resumption of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat services will benefit pilgrims from across the country who are planning to visit the holy shrine during Navratri.

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Good news for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Indian Railways will soon resume Vande Bharat Express train services from Delhi to Katra, home to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Recently, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the matter for the resumption of Vande Bharat train services from the national capital to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Navratri festival was discussed with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. According to Singh, who is the Minister of State for Personnel and a member of Lok Sabha from Udhampur constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, the resumption of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat services will benefit pilgrims from across the country who are planning to visit the holy shrine during Navratri.

Indian Railways passenger train services, which were halted in late March this year due to COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown, are being resumed in a graded manner. Recently, the official catering and e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) announced to resume the first set of “private” Tejas Express train services from this month. The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, that were suspended seven months ago due to COVID-19 lockdown, will resume services from 17 October 2020. However, the date to resume IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express services has not been announced yet.

The passengers of IRCTC Tejas Express will be provided a “COVID-19 protection kit”, containing a pair of gloves, one face shield, one mask, and a hand sanitizer bottle. Also, they will have to install the Arogya Setu application on their mobile phones to show as and when demanded by the railway authorities.

Soon, the national transporter is also introducing more special trains across the Indian Railways network. The Railway Board has announced that the Railway Ministry has identified a total of 39 new special trains to begin from an early convenient date. Of this, 26 trains will be AC special trains with sleeper accommodation and 13 trains will be AC special trains with seating accommodation.