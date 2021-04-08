Good news for pilgrims! Indian Railways to start 2 special trains for pilgrimage spots in Mathura, Uttarakhand

For every passenger, it is mandatory to adhere to COVID-19 norms.

In a bid to cater to the travel needs of pilgrims heading to pilgrimage spots in Mathura and religious places in the state of Uttarakhand, soon Indian Railways will start two special trains till the end of June. Rajendra Singh, PRO, North Eastern Railways’ Izzatnagar Division, was quoted in a PTI report saying in both the trains, all the coaches would be under the reserved category. For every passenger, it is mandatory to adhere to COVID-19 norms, the official said. According to Singh, both the special trains would run up to 30 June 2021. On 11 April 2021, Train Number 05056 Ram Nagar-Agra Fort Tri-Weekly Express would start from Ram Nagar in Uttarakhand.

As per the special train’s schedule, Train Number 05056 would start from Ram Nagar every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at 7.50 PM and would terminate in Agra Fort station the following day at 6.55 AM. For the return train journey, Train Number 05055 will leave Agra Fort on April 12 at 8.40 PM. It will run every Wednesday, Saturday, Monday and will terminate at Ram Nagar railway station the following day at 7.20 AM. The 16-coach special train consists of six sleeper class coaches as well as one AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier class coach. The train will halt at major railway stations such as Soron, Pantnagar, Budaun, Bareilly Junction, Kasganj and Mathura Junction.

According to officials, the North Eastern Railway zone has also decided to operate the Howrah-Lalkuan Weekly Special train service, traversing important pilgrim centres. Every Friday, the train would start from Howrah and would run between 16 April 2021 to 25 June 2021. While the return train will start from Lalkuan in the state of Uttarakhand every Saturday and will be operated till 26 June 2021. The Howrah-Lalkuan Weekly Special train will have 19 coaches, including nine sleeper coaches, four AC 3 tier as well as two AC 2 tier class coaches.