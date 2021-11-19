Good news for passengers! Railways to resume serving cooked food in trains — key things to know

Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the Railway board noted

In a much-needed respite, Railway passengers will soon be able to enjoy cooked food on the train. The Railway Board has recently issued an order to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains. The service was discontinued due to Covid-led restrictions.

The Railway Board, in a letter on Friday, asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to reopen its kitchen, serve food and resume the service.

Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the Railway board noted. Up until now, passengers were only getting tea, snacks, ready-to-eat meals such as rajma chawal, noodles, and soup for long-distance journeys.

“In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue,” the official letter was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Railways had also announced the running of normal trains recently withdrawing the special tags which had been in place due to the covid-19.