Good News for Mumbaikars! Mumbai Metro to resume service from this date; check details

The decision came after the Uddhav Thackeray administration gave its nod to resume Metro train services from October 15 in a phased manner, under its mission ‘Begin Again’. (File photo)

Mumbai Metro to resume service! Ahead of the festive season, Mumbaikars get another reason to cheer about. In a major decision that will help the commuters in the Maximum City, the Maharashtra government has approved the resumption of the Mumbai Metro services.

Making an announcement on its official Twitter handle, the Mumbai Metro said that the safety protocols have been initiated and the staff is being trained for the operations in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the metro officials, the services will begin again from October 19. The first metro will start the operations from 8:30 am on Monday. The decision came after the Uddhav Thackeray administration gave its nod to resume Metro train services from October 15 in a phased manner, under its mission ‘Begin Again’. As part of the ‘unlock’ protocols, the state government has started allowing various economic activities such as weekly markets and some exhibitions. However, the restrictions will remain in place in all the declared containment zones.

Apart from the metro services, the private as well as the state-run libraries will be allowed reopen for visitors. Another key decision taken by the Maharashtra government is to not stamp the flyers coming in the state at the airports across Maharashtra. The passengers at various railway stations will not be stamped, the officials said. The decision to resume metro operations and letting go of the ‘Covid stamps’ comes at a time when the state registered more than 8,000 Covid-19 infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra has been topping the corona tally. So far, over 15 lakh cases have been reported from the state.

All economic activities across the country had come to a grinding halt on March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown had resulted in an unprecedented movement of migrants to their home states. To put the economy back on track, the state governments across India have allowed the business activities. In Maharashtra, restaurants, bars have been allowed to reopen for patrons. Educational institutes and other places of gatherings such as cinema halls, auditoriums, etc remain closed in the state.