Good news for migrants, wait-listed passengers! Indian Railways approves operation of 660 more trains in June

Indian Railways has added 660 more trains in the month of June.

Soon, Indian Railways to run more train services! With the flattening of the COVID-19 curve, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has added 660 more trains in the month of June to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers and clear the waiting list of passengers in various origin-destination clusters. During the pre-pandemic times, the national transporter was operating about 1,768 mail and express trains daily on average. Around 983 express and mail trains, as of Friday, are being daily operated, which is approximately 56 per cent of the pre-Covid pandemic level. Gradually, the number of trains is being enhanced across the Indian Railways network in accordance with the demand and commercial justification, according to a PTI report.

As on 1 June, around 800 express and mail trains were in operation. According to Indian Railways, during the period from June 1 to June 18, approval has been given to the zonal railways for operating 660 additional express and mail trains. These include 552 express and mail trains as well as 108 holiday special trains. The zonal railways have been advised by the national transporter to restore train services in a graded manner, keeping in view the demand for tickets, the local conditions as well as the COVID-19 situation in the region.

From June 21, Indian Railways is all set to resume operations of 50 special trains. Also, a new summer special train is being started from Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus from June 25, 2021. The special trains being resumed this month include New Delhi-Amritsar Junction Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express, Delhi Junction-Kotdwara Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto, Kalka-Shimla Express, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti, Bilaspur Junction-New Delhi Express, Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express, Jammu Tawi-Yognagari Rishikesh Express, Farrukhabad-Chhapra Express and Chhapra-Lucknow Junction Express trains.