Good news for Lord Ram devotees! Indian Railways to launch next edition of Ramayana Express by March-end

The upcoming train service will originate from different locations across the country. (image: Shri Ramayana Express)

Indian Railways to launch the next edition of the Ramayana Express! The next edition of the Ramayana Express will be launched after March 10. The announcement was made by Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav recently. With the interiors having a Ramayana-themed decor as well as bhajans playing on board, the train will take pilgrims to locations that are associated with Lord Ram. This will give passengers a “temple on wheels:” feel. According to a PTI report, Yadav announced that the upcoming train service will originate from different locations across the country- North, South, East and West so that people from all over India can avail the services.

According to the Railway Board Chairman, the exterior, as well as the interior of the train, will be Ramayana-themed. Also, bhajans are likely to be played on board. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning the schedule and packages of the new offering. The Railway Board is hoping to run the train after Holi, Yadav said.

Earlier, the national transporter operated a special train service that was named after Lord Ram, covering the iconic destinations that are associated with the mythological character. The train named ‘Shri Ramayana Express’, with a carrying capacity of 800 passengers started its service from November 14. While the Shri Ramayana Express train service covered key destinations of the Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayag, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Shringverpur, Nasik, Hampi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya and Rameshwaram, the itinerary of the upcoming Ramayana train service is yet to be revealed, the report stated.

Recently, IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The commercial operations of this train, which is also the country’s third private train will start from February 20. The fully air-conditioned train will run between Indore and Varanasi, covering many iconic destinations including three Jyotirlingas – Kashi Vishwanath, Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar.